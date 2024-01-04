MLK Prayer Celebration Set Jan. 15

St. Mary’s College of Maryland will hold the 20th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Celebration on January 15, 2024.

The celebration will be held from 8 to 10am in the college’s Campus Center Great Room. Breakfast will be offered at 6:30am for $15. Tickets will be available at the door.

Program speakers and special guests include Rev. Trisch L. Smith, SMCM President Tuajuanda C. Jordan, Rev. Andrea Cummings, and SMCM’s PING Vocal Ensemble, Rhythm Club of Spring Ridge Middle School, and the Casual Groove band. The college and its partners are also inviting attendees to support the Maryland Diaper Bank through online or in-person donations.

The nonprofit Maryland Diaper Bank provides essential items such as diapers, wipes, lotion, rash cream, and formula to families in need. Those who prefer to donate items through the Amazon Wish List may use this link. When purchasing, please add a note about the “2024 MLK Day of Service” to show support for the initiative.

Sponsors of the event are St. Mary’s College, St. Mary’s County Branch NAACP The 7025, St. Mary’s County Human Relations Commission, St. Mary’s County Public Schools, College of Southern Maryland, Ivy & Pearls of So. Md. Community Charities, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Nu Zeta Omega chapter.