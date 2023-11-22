MIL Corp. Sponsors LSM Scholarship

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Leadership Southern Maryland Program Manager Zach Steele, left, MIL Executive Vice President and LSM Board President Tom Clark, LSM Executive Director Sybol Anderson, and MIL Senior Vice President Harvil Jenkins. (Photo courtesy MIL Corp.)

The MIL Corporation presented Leadership Southern Maryland with a $10,000 sponsorship, renewing its partnership with the nonprofit community leadership development organization.

Based in Lexington Park, MD, MIL provides cyber, engineering, financial, and information technology services to the federal government.

“MIL has been providing services to our Navy customers here in Southern Maryland for over 40 years,” said MIL Executive Vice President Tom Clark (LSM ’18). “We recognize the importance of supporting the communities where our company operates, and our workforce lives. I am also honored to be LSM’s board president where I work with amazing Southern Maryland leaders that connect, educate, and inspire a diverse group of current and emerging leaders, fostering collaboration to address community needs of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.”

MIL boasts several LSM Executive Program graduates among their ranks including Senior Vice President Harvil Jenkins (LSM ’21) who said, “I attribute my valuable professional network and collaboration with like-minded leaders in both local government and business to my affiliation with LSM. Thanks to this connection, I am able to actively participate in various local committees and initiatives dedicated to serving the Southern Maryland community.”

Fostering connections is a key element of LSM’s mission to educate and inspire Southern Maryland leaders to address community needs.

“LSM exists to inform Southern Maryland leaders, at all stages of their careers, about industry and community needs in our three counties and to support them in addressing those needs collaboratively,” LSM Executive Director Sybol Anderson said. “In 15 years, we have graduated more than 500 Southern Maryland professionals from our Executive Program and LSM Emerging Leaders Program. We could not have achieved this without the support of committed partners like MIL, a company that demonstrably values people, community, relationships, and collaboration.”

In addition to their partnership with LSM, MIL supports various organizations and efforts including the local Rotary Club, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, and other nonprofit organizations through their MIL-Cares Program, an employee-driven, internal fundraising initiative where employees come together and decide where to put resources in support of the community.

Leadership Southern Maryland is designed to broaden the knowledge base of early-career professionals to senior-level public and private sector executives about the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.