The St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission is reporting sanitary sewer overflows at the Marlay Taylor Water Reclamation Facility, as well as in the following areas:

Piney Point, Forrest Run, Cedar Cove, Villages of Leonardtown, Essex South, California Run, Pembrooke, and St. George Island.

The sanitary sewer overflows are a result of the inundation of flood waters and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias, which are impacting several wastewater treatment facilities and pumping stations. As the storm progresses, MetCom expects all or a portion of its facilities to be similarly impacted in all of the service areas.

Public contact of any standing waters in those areas should be avoided for 10 days. There is no threat of contamination of the local drinking water supply.