Message from the Cap’n is a compilation of fishing advice, waterman and weather insights, Chesapeake lore, and ordinary malarkey from the folks who keep their feet wet in the Potomac and St. Mary’s rivers.

Many as children have been fascinated by lightning bugs or fireflies.

(As the Cap’n has become fascinated with rhyme.)

I draw some observations from TreeHugger to look at these amazing creatures.

(And here he puts it all together:)

Flying Beetles

*******1*********

Neither firefly or lightning bug

Most of life is spent as a grub.

Beneath leaf litter, feeding on worms and such

Life as a beetle emerges with a rush

********2**********

At dusk he sends signals with flashes of light

Hoping to find her in his line of sight.

Cruising low over meadows and taking a chance

To have her flash back and start a romance

********3***********

He uses wings, she uses none

It’s all part of getting it done

With only several months and much at stake

He must be lucky and selected to mate

*********4**********

Nature provides with some adoptions

Other soon learn that they have toxins

A frog might grab one and spit it out

Learning what bad taste is about

**********5***********

After laying eggs, the cycle is done.

All just hoping to have won.

Will do just fine under mulch and such

If you have left your yard untouched.

**************************

My friend Leslie’s response:

On summer nights,

To see the firefly lights,

I take “firefly” walks

And have little talks

With the flashy fellows,

Who cheer me with their small hellos

And call them God’s fireworks!

Till next time, remember “It’s Our Bay, Let’s Pass It On.”

