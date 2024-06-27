Message from a Captain – The Solitary Box Turtle
Message from the Cap’n is a compilation of fishing advice, waterman and weather insights, Chesapeake lore, and ordinary malarkey from the folks who keep their feet wet in the Potomac and St. Mary’s rivers.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources has some advice on handling Eastern Box Turtles. They hibernate during the winter months after burying in October and emerge from the ground in April. They are solitary creatures and have a territory of about one-half acre. If moved from their territory they will become confused trying to find home again. But the link above does have some hints if they need some help crossing the road.
Box turtles are opportunistic feeders enjoying berries, mushrooms, and insects. They like moist habitat and spend much time buried under leaves and come out to feed after rain fall. Many box turtles live over 30 years in the wild.
Please let me tell you their story another way
The Box Turtle
*********1*********
Nature says what sex I shall be
Wait till Fall and you shall see
Warm clime brings out the she
Cooler time brings out the he
*********2**********
I roam over my leisured ground
And much stuff to eat is found.
I like it moist but not too hot
To keep me in my favorite spot
*********3**********
Bother me and I’ll shut down
Till a quieter time is found
By closing top and bottom shell
To dwell closed up for spell
*********4***********
I claim a half-acre domain
Eating berries and insects to maintain
I make not a good pet
Leave me in my habitat
***********5************
Moved from my territory confuses me
Please admire me and leave me be
I know exactly what to do
To share my world with you
Till next time, remember “It’s Our Bay, Let’s Pass It On.”
