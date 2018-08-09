Memorial Bricks Honor Special Friends

From left, colleagues and friends Richard Siciliano, Art Viterito, honoree Bill Klink, Paul Billeter and Mike Green celebrate the placement of Klink’s honorary brick at the College of Southern Maryland La Plata Campus.

Eleven memorial bricks were recently installed along College of Southern Maryland La Plata Campus walkways – each engraved with the name of an individual, family, and a cat, who have a special connection to the college.

The College of Southern Maryland Foundation’s Honorary and Memorial Brick Recognition Program pays lasting tribute to the lives and contributions of those who have positively influenced the lives of CSM students and faculty.

Since 1989, the memorial bricks program has recognized 373 individuals in the walkways at the La Plata, Leonardtown, and Prince Frederick campuses.

“We honor those who believe in the mission of the College of Southern Maryland and share in the vision to ‘transform lives, one at a time,’” said CSM Foundation Board of Directors Chair Nancy Hempstead, during the ceremony.

“It starts with a brick, or a scholarship, a room naming, or an event sponsorship,” Hempstead added. “That generosity and investment, enriches our today and immeasurably impacts our tomorrows.”

Bricks were purchased and placed in honor of 2018 CSM graduate Camille Joie Pena De Jesus; former CSM employee Jane A. Gehris; CSM Emeritus Professor of Languages Bill Klink; Thomas Carl and Rev. Dr. Lynn Ronaldi III, and Ford T. Feline. Feline, the cat, is a permanent and loved resident at the La Plata Campus.

For a $200 donation, an engraved brick provides a unique way to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, retirement, special occasion, or remember a loved one or colleague.

Learn more about the CSM Foundation’s Honorary and Memorial Brick Recognition Program at the college’s website.

