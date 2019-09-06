MedStar to Offer Acupuncture Talk, Demo

Those interested in learning about using acupuncture for pain management are invited to a free seminar on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

Can acupuncture work as an alternative to opioids for pain management? Join visiting Chinese Medicine doctors Kai Cheng, MD, and Daniel Jiao, DAOM, L.Ac to explore the topic through an informative talk and demonstration.

“Acupuncture for Pain Management” will be held from 3 to 4:30 pm Sept. 13 in Health Connections at the Outpatient Pavilion at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Learn more about the benefits of acupuncture for pain relief through the seminar, which is open to the public, hospital associates, and clinicians.

Dr. Cheng, a professor at Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, is the grandson of Cheng Xinnong, Great Master of Chinese Medicine. He is a graduate of Beijing University of Chinese Medicine’s School of Acupuncture, Moxibustion and Tuina, holding a Bachelor of Medicine and Doctorate of Medicine. Dr. Cheng practices “Heaven-Earth-Human” acupuncture, demonstrated to impact emotional, metabolic, degenerative, neurological, digestive, and reproductive system diseases.

Dr. Jiao obtained his doctorate in acupuncture and oriental medicine and his master’s in traditional Chinese medicine from Beijing University of Chinese Medicine. In private practice since 1984, Dr. Jiao has served on the board of directors for the National Commission for the Certification of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, serving as its chairman for three years and commissioner for 11 years. He was also a consultant for the California State Acupuncture Board and member of the site-visit team for the State Accreditation Committee.

Visit MedStar’s website to learn more about the free seminar and demo, or call 240-434-7929 to register.

The hospital is at 25500 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown.

For more information and one-click access to a list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.