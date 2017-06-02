MedStar to Celebrate Cancer Survivors

Free Community Picnic Planned Sunday, June 4

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital will hold a community picnic in conjunction with National Cancer Survivors Day beginning at 1 pm on Sunday, June 4, 2017, under the white tent on the hospital’s front lawn. Hosted by the hospital’s Cancer Care and Infusion Services (CCIS), the community picnic will feature a home-style Southern-cooked meal, entertainment, and inspirational speakers.

“This event celebrates cancer survivors and those living with cancer, along with their families, friends and caregivers,” said Joan Popielski, RN, BSN, CRNI, CCIS director. “It’s our way to honor them for their courage and support them in their recovery and as they return to a fulfilling life.”

In the United States alone, there are more than 14.5 million people living with a history of cancer. MedStar St. Mary’s is proud to join thousands of communities across the globe each year in honoring cancer survivors and recognizing that life after a cancer diagnosis can be fruitful and inspiring.

Visit the hospital’s website linked to above for more information about this free event or call CCIS at 301-475-6070.

