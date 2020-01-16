January 16, 2020

Art & Lifestyle:

Kunitz to Lead Next TechPort AfterHours -

Monday, January 6, 2020

Lex Park History to Anchor Pax Museum Exhibit -

Saturday, December 28, 2019

College, Career Fair to Be Held Jan. 24 -

Friday, December 27, 2019

SMECO Employees Donate to Charities -

Monday, December 16, 2019

Stock Ticker

MedStar Options for Those Experiencing Flu-Like Symptoms

Posted by on Thursday, January 16, 2020 · Leave a Comment 

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital would like to remind residents that the hospital’s emergency department is not the only option when facing flu-like illnesses. Use the guide below to determine which care options are best for you.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, reports of influenza-like illnesses are now considered widespread in Maryland and have shown a sharp increase in the past few weeks.

Those unable to see their primary care provider should consider using MedStar PromptCare located in Charlotte Hall and Waldorf or MedStar eVisit, which offers virtual medical care in your home.

If you are experiencing a life-threatening illness, please call 9-1-1.

Visit MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s Emergency Department for:

  • Chest pain
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Severe abdominal pain
  • Major head injury
  • Heavy bleeding
  • Severe dizziness or passing out
  • Stroke symptoms
  • Seizures

Visit MedStar PromptCare (soon to be MedStar Urgent Care) or use MedStar eVisit for:

  • Allergies
  • Cold
  • Sinus infection
  • Mild flu symptoms

MedStar PromptCare offers extended hours as well as online check-in to help avoid long wait times. MedStar eVisit gives you 24/7 video access to trusted providers from your tablet, smart phone, or computer.

Visit MedStarPromptCare.Org or MedStarEVisit.com for more information.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.

Filed under Leader Features · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment