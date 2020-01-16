MedStar Options for Those Experiencing Flu-Like Symptoms

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital would like to remind residents that the hospital’s emergency department is not the only option when facing flu-like illnesses. Use the guide below to determine which care options are best for you.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, reports of influenza-like illnesses are now considered widespread in Maryland and have shown a sharp increase in the past few weeks.

Those unable to see their primary care provider should consider using MedStar PromptCare located in Charlotte Hall and Waldorf or MedStar eVisit, which offers virtual medical care in your home.

If you are experiencing a life-threatening illness, please call 9-1-1.

Visit MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s Emergency Department for:

Chest pain

Difficulty breathing

Severe abdominal pain

Major head injury

Heavy bleeding

Severe dizziness or passing out

Stroke symptoms

Seizures

Visit MedStar PromptCare (soon to be MedStar Urgent Care) or use MedStar eVisit for:

Allergies

Cold

Sinus infection

Mild flu symptoms

MedStar PromptCare offers extended hours as well as online check-in to help avoid long wait times. MedStar eVisit gives you 24/7 video access to trusted providers from your tablet, smart phone, or computer.

Visit MedStarPromptCare.Org or MedStarEVisit.com for more information.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.