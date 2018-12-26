MedStar Offering Parents-to-Be Workshop

New this winter from MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital will be a Parents-to-Be Workshop at the East Run Center in Lexington Park.

Delivery, breastfeeding, baby care — parents have questions, and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital can help with answers. Babies don’t come with instruction manuals, so a new workshop aims to help moms and dads feel better prepared for their little one’s arrival.

“I’m really excited that MedStar St. Mary’s is keeping our parents informed by offering new class options in different locations,” said Trina Gardiner, BSN, RN, CCE, IBCLC, RLC, childbirth and lactation consultant. “This new workshop is adapted from our other class offerings to help parents feel more confident before welcoming a child.”

Combining four traditional classes into a one-day overview, covered topics will include childbirth, the fundamentals of breastfeeding, infant CPR, and practical baby care skills such as bathing and diapering.

The first workshop will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 9 am to 4 pm at East Run, across from Great Mills High School on Great Mills Road. The cost is $100 per couple.

Opened in early 2018, the new East Run Center is a 45,000-square-foot community health center offering primary care, behavioral health, laboratory services, community education, and more. The first floor of the multistory medical arts building hosts integrated care through MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to better serve patients promptly and conveniently.

Visit MedStarStMarys.org/Calendar to enroll in the workshop, or call 301-475-6019.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit their Leader Page.