Medicaid Renewal No Longer Automatic

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, August 25, 2023

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Marylanders who were eligible for Medicaid were automatically enrolled each year. This year, Medicaid renewal is no longer automatic.

Individuals who are no longer eligible or need to renew coverage will receive a notice in the mail and will have 45 days to respond.

To get started, log in to your Maryland Health Connection account or contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330 and ask to speak to a Medicaid specialist.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department is assisting community members in applying for Medicaid health insurance at the Charlotte Hall Library. Regularly scheduled help sessions began Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 1 to 5pm and continue on the second and fourth Thursday each month through December.

Medicaid specialists will be on-site to provide guidance through the Medicaid insurance application process. Community members may still receive assistance with health insurance enrollment at the SMCHD main office in Leonardtown Monday through Friday from 8am to 5 pm (walk-ins accepted until 4pm) and at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub in Lexington Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 3pm. Appointments are highly recommended to avoid wait times; however, walk-ins will be welcomed as scheduling permits.

For questions or to make an appointment, please call 301-904-8949 or email [email protected].