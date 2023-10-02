MD Awarded Funds to Modernize Power Grid

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, October 2, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer and other members of Maryland’s congressional delegation announced $8.7 million in federal funding for the Maryland Energy Administration to modernize the state’s power grid and invest in clean energy.

The funding, authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, was made available through the US Department of Energy’s Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants Program. As chair of the Regional Leadership Council, Congressman Hoyer is working to ensure that Marylanders can see and feel the impact of the transformational Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the entire Investing in America agenda made possible by Democrats last Congress.

“An outdated power grid not only drives up costs for taxpayers, but it also undermines our readiness in times of emergency and threatens our national security. That’s why we fought to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and deliver these funds to provide a safer, more reliable grid system that will withstand the test of time and climate change,” the lawmakers said. “As severe weather events increase across Maryland and nationwide, this funding will give us a much-needed head start on increasing our resiliency while simultaneously investing in technology that will reduce our emissions.”

The Maryland Energy Administration will distribute the funds to localities after holding a competitive selection process to identify critical projects that improve the resiliency and reliability of the power grid, invest in renewable carbon-neutral energy technologies, and enhance clean energy workforce development.

The award total was based on a formula that considers population size, land area, probability and severity of disruptive events, and states’ historical expenditures on mitigation efforts. To date, the US Department of Energy has distributed more than $580.5 million in funding nationwide through the program.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.