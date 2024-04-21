Maryland’s Newest Master Angler

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, April 21, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Jason Michalski of Cecil County caught his 10th FishMaryland eligible fish, a 30.25-inch carp. (Photo courtesy of Jason Michalski via Maryland Department of Natural Resources)

Jason Michalski of Rising Sun has earned a Master Angler Milestone Award under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ FishMaryland program.

The award recognizes recreational anglers who catch 10 different trophy-sized species of fish in Maryland. Mr. Michalski is the eighth Master Angler since the program began in 2019.

The FishMaryland program includes dozens of species from both salt and freshwater. Mr. Michalski submitted entries for all 10 catches and received individual certificates for each catch.

Learn more about the Cecil County resident’s qualifying catches here.

FishMaryland is Maryland’s recreational fishing award program and is a fun way to explore year-round recreational fishing and enjoy affordable, accessible, diverse, and high-quality fishing opportunities.

More information on the Master Angler Milestone Award and FishMaryland is available on the program’s website.