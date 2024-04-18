Celebrate Earth Day at Summerseat

Celebrate Earth Day at Summerseat Farm from 11am to 4pm Saturday, April 20, 2024. Attendees can look forward to a day of fun, including an array of environmentally based vendors and organizations, demonstrations, live music, free native plant giveaways, food for purchase, animal encounters, and more.

Earth Day is open to the public, with free admission and parking. While pre-registration is not required, attendees are encouraged to visit www.Facebook.com/GreenInStMarys to confirm their attendance on the “St. Mary’s County Earth Day” event page and follow for updates.

“We are thrilled to once again bring the community together to celebrate Earth Day and raise awareness about environmental conservation. This event is a fantastic opportunity for individuals and families to learn, engage, and take action towards a more sustainable future,” said Molly Boron, chair of the St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment.

Organizers are still accepting vendors for the event. Nonprofit organizations are invited to participate free of charge, while businesses can secure vendor space for a fee. All vendor proceeds will support Summerseat Farm’s nonprofit initiatives.

Summerseat is at 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville

For more information about Earth Day or to inquire about becoming a vendor, contact Commission Vice Chair Melissa Rodriguez at [email protected] or 301-904-6490.