Maryland Has Its 7th Master Angler

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, April 6, 2024

Zeljko “Zee” Koretic holds up a summer flounder he caught in August 2023, one of the 10 species that count toward his Master Angler status. (Photo courtesy of Zeljko Koretic via Maryland Department of Natural Resources)

Zeljko Koretic of Baltimore County has earned a Master Angler Milestone Award under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ FishMaryland program.

The award recognizes recreational anglers who catch 10 different species of fish in Maryland at trophy-size length. Mr. Koretic is the seventh Master Angler since the program began in 2019.

The FishMaryland program covers dozens of species from both salt and freshwater. All ten catches that earned Koretc the Master Angler award are listed below and on individual certificates sent to the angler. DNR will present the Master Angler award certificate and a gift card prize at Bass Pro Shops in Arundel Mills.

Mr. Koretic caught his 10th FishMaryland eligible fish, a 15.5-inch crappie, while on a carp fishing trip on the Gunpowder River on March 8, 2024.

FishMaryland is Maryland’s recreational fishing award program and is a fun way to explore year-round recreational fishing and enjoy affordable, accessible, diverse, and high-quality fishing opportunities. More information on the Master Angler Milestone Award and the FishMaryland program is available here.