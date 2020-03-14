Lunch Service to Be Provided for Students During School Closures

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 14, 2020

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will offer meals to students through the Summer Meals Program from March 17 through 27 while schools are closed over concerns about the coronavirus.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the drive-thru program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Beginning March 17-27, 2020, a drive-up lunch service will be provided at the locations listed below from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Meals will be offered to all children age 18 and younger free of charge. Parents and children can drive up to these locations and receive meals that they can take home during the current school closures. School officials are asking community members to remain in their vehicles until they are directed to retrieve their meals from the designated area. There will be St. Mary’s County personnel to direct service.

Leonardtown Elementary School

22885 Duke St.

Leonardtown, MD 20650

Greenview Knolls Elementary School

45711 Military Lane

Great Mills, MD 20634

For questions regarding the lunch service program, email foodservices@smcps.org.

Also, the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen is committed to providing meals for the food-insecure individuals in the community during the COVID-19 containment period.

It’s dining room will be closed starting Monday, March 16. One take-and-go bagged meal per person will be distributed at the soup kitchen between 10:30 am and 1 pm. For your safety, no eating will be allowed on the property. Everyone will be required to exit the premises as soon as they receive their food.

St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen is at 20850 Langley Road in Lexington Park, on the grounds of Good Samaritan Lutheran Church, directly across from Fair Lead Academy.