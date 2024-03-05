LSM Studies Housing, Human Services Challenges

Leadership Southern Maryland Executive Program participants leave a judicial education and support services briefing by Associate Judge of the Circuit Court of St. Mary’s County Amy Lorenzini. (Photo by Jae Edwards/MeJae Media)

The Leadership Southern Maryland Executive Program Class of 2024 convened Feb. 1 to study housing and human services challenges in the region.

They explored the needs and concerns of children, low-income families, residents dealing with mental and behavioral health issues related to economic challenges, and the unhoused.

Center for Children Executive Director and LSM founding sponsor Cathy Meyers introduced the executives to the Adverse Childhood Experiences Assessment. ACE Assessments raise awareness of how childhood experiences of domestic violence, parental behavioral health issues, and economic insecurity can affect one’s ability to thrive in adulthood.

“The ACE survey session was very eye opening as to effects of early trauma on brain development,” said Colleen O’Hare, Mag Aerospace program manager.

Participants spoke with panels of human services, behavioral health, and housing specialists about challenges Southern Marylanders face in accessing the many community resources available to support them, securing affordable housing, and having reliable transportation.

Amy Lorenzini, associate judge of the Circuit Court of St. Mary’s County, provided a judicial education brief and described special initiatives of the court. The class learned about the Family Law Court Help Clinic, which provides free legal assistance with family law matters; the Family Recovery Court Program that offers assistance to parents with substance abuse or mental health issues; and a number of other support initiatives.

“Some of these conversations are so multi-faceted, that they almost beg for an economic development lens, workforce development lens, political, charitable/philanthropic, and many more,” said Trey Proctor, G.S. Proctor & Associates vice president. “Each issue is more involved than just the matter at hand. LSM is helping us have those broader conversations instead of allowing our first blush reactions to become our sole perspective and reality.”

Leadership Southern Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is an interactive nine-month, tuition-based “behind-the-scenes” experience designed to enhance the collaborative abilities of the region’s top senior professionals.

LSM is now accepting applications for the Executive Program Class of 2025. Click here for more information.