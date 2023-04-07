LSM Exec Program Applications Due April 15

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, April 7, 2023

Leadership Southern Maryland is accepting applications for its Executive Program Class of 2024. The deadline is April 15.

The program will run from September 2023 through May 2024. It is open to mid- and upper-level senior executives living or working in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties, who have demonstrated commitment to community engagement.

The LSM Executive Program is an interactive “behind-the-scenes” educational experience designed to increase collaboration among Southern Maryland senior executives who are committed to addressing the community needs of the tri-county area.

Each month, from September through May, a cohort of up to 35 leaders will gather for a one- or two-day session at a local industry or community site to focus on a significant Southern Maryland issue: education, health care, energy, environment, defense, public safety, housing and human services, economic and workforce development, agriculture, and diversity.

“Leadership Southern Maryland changed the trajectory of my career,” said Theresa Johnson LSM ’14, CalvertHealth vice president for brand strategy and philanthropy. “From day one, I was inspired to learn more about my community and about myself. This experience is about learning, listening, and questioning everything you know. I can pick up the phone at any time and get an honest answer from my LSM network of friends and colleagues. It’s an experience for which I’ll always be grateful.”

A limited number of scholarships for nonprofit and small business leaders are available.