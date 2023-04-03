Lorenzini Named Maryland Top 100 Women

The Daily Record has named Judge Amy Lorenzini, Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County, to its 2023 listing of Maryland’s Top 100 Women.

Maryland’s Top 100 Women was founded in 1996 to recognize outstanding achievements by women demonstrated through professional accomplishments, community leadership, and mentoring.

Nominees were asked to complete an application outlining their educational and career history, professional and community involvement, corporate and nonprofit board memberships, and mentoring experience. They were encouraged to submit letters of recommendation from those who are familiar with their accomplishments professionally, in the community and through mentoring.

A panel of business and legal professionals, previous Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees from throughout the state, and a representative of The Daily Record reviewed the final applications and selected this year’s honorees.

In the first round of judging, more than 20 Circle of Excellence volunteers reviewed more than 300 applications. They scored each application to assist The Daily Record in identifying 150 nominees to go forward to the final round of judging. During the final round, six previous Maryland’s Top 100 honorees reviewed each application packet closely and then met to discuss and finalize the 100 winners.

“The 2023 Maryland’s Top 100 Women are leading companies, creating change, breaking barriers, and charting new territory. They are leaders who make a difference in their communities and also mentor and inspire future leaders toward success,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of The Daily Record/BridgeTower Media. “This year’s Circle of Excellence honorees are inspirational. They have been active, successful leaders in their professions and in their communities for many years and are also devoted to mentoring future generations. We at The Daily Record are honored to recognize these outstanding women.”