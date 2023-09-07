Logistics Challenges in the US – Why an Integrated Military-Industry Approach Is Critical in This Contested Security Environment

US Department of Commerce Undersecretary Alan Estevez will discuss his perspective on the logistics challenges facing the United States and the way forward. The Patuxent Partnership will present “Logistics Challenges in the US – Why an Integrated Military-Industry Approach Is Critical in This Contested Security Environment” from 9 to 10am Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Mr. Estevez leads the Bureau of Industry and Security, which advances US national security, foreign policy, and economic objectives by ensuring an effective export control and treat compliance system and promoting US strategic technology leadership.

Register for the event to be held at the SMART Building, University System of MD at Southern Maryland

Mr. Estevez arrived at Bureau of Industry and Security following an accomplished 36-year career at the Department of Defense, including in two Senate-confirmed leadership positions.

His last position at DoD was Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Defense (Acquisition, Technology & Logistics), where he was responsible for developing, implementing, and managing acquisition, contracting, installation, and logistics programs and policies that increased combat effectiveness, as well as the department’s efficiency and buying power.

Under Secretary Estevez was recently featured in the April issue of the National Defense magazine where he discussed the need for leaders from the military and industry to think and move faster, and integrate more.

Other related articles include:

“Logistics” by US Marine Corps COL Matthew Seay, Assistant Chief of Staff for Logistics, US Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, in Seapower magazine on August 22, 2023.

“Traffic jam at Panama Canal as water level plummets” by Mary Beth Sheridan in The Washington Post on August 24, 2023.

The September 12 event is being sponsored by TEDCO and Boeing.

