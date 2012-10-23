Local Artists Join Forces for Island Cottage Sale

The next rendition of the biannual Island Cottage Sale promises to reach new heights, its organizers content.

“This event keeps getting bigger and better with a growing coalition of dedicated local artists joining forces to show the public just what amazing talent we have in residence right here on St. George Island,” says Susan Hill, a well known antiques dealer who has been the guiding force behind this cooperative effort. “We will have beautiful laser silhouettes, art photography, beach glass jewelry, paintings and so much more, not to mention antiques and vintage finds — and lunch!”

“I have been working with Susan on this Sale for several years now and I am so impressed at the reputation we have established for offering high quality items to our customers at notably moderate prices,” added Julie O’Brien who will herself be offering Maryland Beach Glass Jewelry at the Sale — all made exclusively from glass recovered from the beach along her property on the Potomac River. “We have enthusiasm from the artists and from the public based on past experience and now everyone knows just how much talent we have to tap here on this small island.”

All of the items for sale are genuine works of art that are perfect for the home or office or as gifts for special occasions.”

The sale is slated for Oct. 27 and 28, starting at 9 a.m., at the Susan Hill residence on Thomas Road on St. George Island. Signs will direct visitors to parking lots; lunch will be available from a local caterer.

One item of special interest at this year’s Sale will be the first unveiling of Southern Maryland Alive and Well! a small coffee-table book of photographs taken by JefClarkArt. “This is a limited edition book and I have only a few copies available; they are perfect holiday gifts,” stated Jeffrey Clark, one of the participating artists. “No one you know has one of these books as I have not offered them until now. Every shot in the book was taken no more than a few miles from St. George Island. You will recognize these scenes — Potomac River sunsets, old barns, exotic animals from Flat Iron Farm, beautiful flowers and more.”

Another artist participating in the Island Cottage Sale is Jim Doussard who very shortly will announce the opening of Moon River Studio. “I am excited about participating in the Sale again — what a group of talented people to be associated with — and about the pending construction of my art studio. This move might allow us to reclaim the dining room table for dining and bring a little more order into my life.”

So, here is the chance to spend some leisurely hours on the banks of the Potomac looking over the work of a dozen or so local artists and getting an early jump on your seasonal shopping lists.

