‘Listening In’ With Author Merideth Taylor

January 30, 2022

Writer, photographer, and author of “Listening In: Echoes and Artifacts from Maryland’s Mother County” Merideth Taylor is featured in an exhibit about her work at the Lexington Park Library. Visit the fascinating display and save the date for an informal Zoom talk February 24.

The exhibit will be shown through February 28 at the library at 21677 FDR Blvd in Lexington Park, MD.

Ms. Taylor will give the online talk from the Lexington Park Library Art Gallery from 4 to 5:30 pm February 24. It is recommended for teens and adults. Register here.

The exhibit is sponsored in part by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

Reviewers have called “Listening In” “a stunning portrayal of a remarkable landscape and culture fast disappearing,” “a true treasure, especially for those from St. Mary’s County,” and “a must read.”

Washington Post writer Adrienne Higgins praised the book: “For more than 20 years, Merideth Taylor has been bearing witness to old, fading buildings in St. Mary’s County, Md., where she lives. Most are small homes or farmsteads, empty and cloaked in a mantle of abandonment and decay. Contained in their flaking paint, sagging roofs and enveloping vines are the traces of lives that have been lived and the joys and sorrows of the people who once occupied them.”