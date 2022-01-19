Life on Mars? NASA Gets Another Clue.

A top military chief in Sweden said Friday that there is increased Russian activity in the Baltic Sea leading the Scandinavian nation’s military to raise its preparedness, reports Military.com. “We have decided to reposition our troops. It does not have to mean an increased threat, but we always want to adapt to the prevailing situation,” LT GEN Leif Michael Claesson told The Associated Press.

Contracts:

Transoceanic Cable Ship Co. LLC, Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a $38,716,644 modification to exercise and fund a 12-month option (P00053) under previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N3220519C3506. The option will continue to provide one U.S flagged cable ship CS Global Sentinel which will be utilized to lay and repair cable for the Department of Defense worldwide. This contract includes a 12-month base period, two six-month option periods, two 12-month option periods and one 11-month option period, which if exercised would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $205,278,277. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by Dec. 22, 2023. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $25,669,666 are obligated for fiscal 2022, and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $13,046,978 for the remainder of Option Four are to be provided for fiscal 2023 and are subject to availability of funds in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.232-18 — availability of funds. This procurement was released under full and open competition, with an unlimited number of companies solicited via the beta.sam.gov website, and one was offer received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $7,576,692 modification (P00225) to contract W31P4Q-08-C-0418 to extend engineering, manufacturing, and development efforts for the Integrated Fires Mission Command Integrated Battle Command System development program. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $7,576,692 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $17,519,428 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract to maintain and upgrade the current Logistics Information Operations Network System in support of Space System Command’s Enterprise Corp Special Access Program/Special Access Required programs. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2027. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity (FA8819-22-C-1001). (Awarded Jan. 13, 2022).

