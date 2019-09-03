Lexington Park Buses Add New Routes to Leonardtown

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) began a new express bus service last month from Lexington Park to Leonardtown with stops in Great Mills and California, as well as a Sunday service to Leonardtown, MD.

The Great Mills Route will operate Monday through Friday and originate at Tulagi Place beginning at 6:30 am and run until 6:23 pm. This route will serve neighborhoods from Lexwood to First Colony shopping center. There will be stops at the major shopping centers along with flag stops in the Great Mills and California area including Victory Woods every hour. This provides Victory Woods residents the opportunity to reach the major shopping centers on Route 235 in less than an hour.

The new St. Mary’s Transit System Leonardtown Route will offer Sunday service from 6 am to 8:53 pm and originate at First Colony Shopping Center. The route links to the St. Mary’s Marketplace. This route heads north on Route 235/Three Notch Road to Route 245/ Leonardtown-Hollywood Road. The bus heads into downtown Leonardtown, the Historic Leonardtown Wharf, and then back to First Colony Shopping Center.

Persons needing ADA para-transit service transportation can contact the STS dispatcher for application information at 301-475-4200, ext. 71120 or 71121.

More information on St. Mary’s Transit System, its bus schedules and routes is available here. You can also call 301-475-4200, ext. 71120 for additional information.

The STS office is staffed Monday through Saturday, 5:30 am to 8:30 pm. Customers who are not familiar with the STS services are encouraged to call for assistance at 301-475-4200, ext. 71120 or 71121. A dispatcher will tell you which bus or route you will need to reach your destination, advise you of any needed transfers, help you determine the time that the bus will arrive at your stop, and help you determine your exact fare.

To assure quick and easy service when you call, please provide your name, telephone number, location, and destination or simply e-mail.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.