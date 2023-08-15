Lex Park Streetscape Program Accepting Applications

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The Lexington Park Facade and Streetscape Improvement Grant Program will reimburse a portion of expenses incurred by commercial property and/or business owners who complete projects in the downtown or Great Mills corridor of Lexington Park that rehabilitate their buildings, storefronts, and/or the streetscapes located adjacent to their buildings and businesses.

The funding for the program is provided to the county through a Community Legacy grant from Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development and administered by the St. Mary’s County Economic Development.

The purpose of the program is to encourage and assist property and business owners located in Lexington Park to restore and improve the appearance of the façades of their buildings, surrounding streetscape, and make the target area a more appealing place to shop, eat, work, and do business. Only work on facades visible from a public right of way or a shared parking facility is eligible for grant funding.

Program Description

The intent of the program is to create a positive visual impact, stimulate private investment, improve actual and perceived safety, and complement public community revitalization efforts in the historic commercial core of Lexington Park, delineated in the Lexington Park Master Plan as the “Downtown” and “Great Mills Corridor.” The program will reimburse a portion of the expenses incurred by commercial property and/or business owners who complete projects that rehabilitate their buildings, storefronts, and/or the streetscapes located adjacent to their buildings and businesses.

Program Goals

Revitalize and improve the appearance of commercial areas to positively impact the aesthetics, marketability, and perception of the Façade and Streetscape Grant Area within Lexington Park.

Activate the Lexington Park business environment by improving the pedestrian experience.

Stimulate private investment, while at the same time encouraging a higher level of quality and design of retail, commercial and professional storefronts, and streetscapes.

Those interested are advised to read the program guidelines before starting and submitting your application.

Applications for projects may be submitted either by the owner of the property or by owners of businesses (with the property/building owner’s permission) in the grant area.

The grant is limited to one application per address per calendar year. Submission of an incomplete or inaccurate application may result in ineligibility for funding.

Apply here.

For questions concerning the application process, send an email to [email protected] or call 240-538-2744.