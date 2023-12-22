Lex Park Library Hosts Veteran Services Program

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, December 22, 2023

The Lexington Park Library will host a veteran services program from 10am to 1pm Friday, December 29.

A representative of the Maryland Department of Labor will be in the lobby to connect veterans to employment services. Learn about connections to employers, connections to the DVA, health services, veterans resources, assistance for homeless veterans, and more.

The program is offered on the last Friday of the month.

The library is at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park, MD.