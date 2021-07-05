Lex Park Gymnasts Complete Season

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, July 5, 2021 · Leave a Comment

From left are Laurel Bean, Eden Sprayberry, Lainey Chen, Lexi Wagner, and Camden Mullins.

Five gymnasts from the St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Gymnastics Academy competed at the recent Xcel Regional Invitational.

The athletes all competed virtually from St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy in Lexington Park in vault, bars, beam, and floor events. Four of the five gymnasts placed in the top 5 of various skill areas.

Lexi Wager and Laurel Bean of Xcel Gold placed fifth and fourth on beam and floor, respectively.

Camden Mullins of Xcel Platinum placed second on floor, and Eden Sprayberry of Xcel Silver earned third place All-Around in the entire region which covers six states that had athletes compete.

The event marked the official end of the 2020-2021 competitive season.

Recreation & Parks officials said they are proud of the hard-working coaches and gymnasts who competed in the meet. They are excited to see them continue to compete in the 2021-2022 season.

State Competition Results

The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy Level 2, 3, 5 and Xcel Silver, Gold, Platinum competitive gymnastics teams were represented at Maryland State Championship competitions by 16 athletes in May.

The athletes all competed virtually from Win-Win Gymnastics in Odenton in the vault, bars, beam, and floor events. Eight of the 16 gymnasts placed in the top 10 of various skill areas. Harper Lockwood, Natalia Linger, Savannah Adams, Lexi Wagner, Sophia Ford, Laurel Bean, Izzy Maday, and Addyson Bierly all scored high enough to place in the top 10 of various categories including a first-place finish for Sophia Ford in the vault.

For more information on the R&P gymnastics activities, click here or call 301-862-1462.

Follow the Department of Recreation & Parks on social media @stmarysrecandparks and at www.facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation.