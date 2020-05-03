Lex Park Educators Among 5 Honored

Three Lexington Park area public school employees have been recognized for their service and dedication to St. Mary’s County Public Schools. Two other SMCPS employees also were honored.

Dr. Jake Heibel, principal of Great Mills High School, has been selected as the representative from St. Mary’s County Public Schools for The Washington Post Principal of the Year program.

Dr. Heibel has been employed with the public schools for 28 years, the last nine in the role of principal.

He was a finalist for The Washington Post Principal of the Year Award competing against other principals from public and private schools throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. Dr. Heibel holds a doctorate degree in educational leadership from the University of Maryland, a master’s degree in educational leadership from McDaniel College and a bachelor’s degree in social science education with a minor in history from Mercyhurst College.

Deaneth Brown-Taylor, English/language arts teacher at Spring Ridge Middle School, has been selected as the representative from St. Mary’s County Public Schools for the Maryland Teacher of the Year program.

Ms. Brown-Taylor has been employed with St. Mary’s County schools for 11 years. She will compete against other teachers from across the state for the Maryland Teacher of the Year Award. Ms. Brown-Taylor holds a master’s degree in educational supervision and a bachelor’s degree in science/education from Western Carolina University and is currently pursuing a doctorate in teacher leadership from Walden University.

Dr. Alma Shearin, instructional resource teacher at Lexington Park Elementary School, has been selected as the representative from St. Mary’s County Public Schools for The Washington Post Teacher of the Year program.

Dr. Shearin has been employed with the public schools for 20 years. She was a finalist for The Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award competing against other teachers from public and private schools throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

Dr. Shearin holds a doctorate degree in curriculum and instruction/special education from the University of Arkansas, a master’s degree in communicative disorders/reading from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology/elementary education from the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

Charles Herbert, building service manager at Leonardtown Middle School, has been selected as the Educational Support Professional of the Year award winner. The Educational Support Professional of the Year award was established in 2009 to recognize the essential role support staff has on the success of the school system by fostering a positive learning environment for students. Mr. Herbert has been employed with St. Mary’s County Public Schools for 32 years.

Kevin Wright, supervisor of social studies, has been selected as the Leader of Excellence award winner.

The Leader of Excellence award was established in 2018 to recognize the essential role administrative or supervisory staff has on the success of the school system by fostering cooperation between the school or school system and the community. Mr. Wright has been employed with St. Mary’s County schools for 17 years, the past 13 in the role of supervisor. Mr. Wright holds a master’s degree in special education from Bowie State University, a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Salisbury University and is currently pursuing a doctorate from Walden University.

“As we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4-8, 2020, we not only thank our teachers, but principals, administrative, and support staff as well. Every employee makes an important contribution to the success of our students. Mr. Herbert, Ms. Brown-Taylor, Dr. Shearin, Dr. Heibel, and Mr. Wright will represent the school system along with all nominees for the Educational Support Professional of the Year and Outstanding Educator, and other St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ staff at a future staff recognition ceremony to be determined,” reads a SMCPS news release.

