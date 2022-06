Lex Park Business Assoc. to Meet June 23

Posted by Tom Watts on Monday, June 20, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Lexington Park Business Association will meet at 8 am Thursday, June 23, at Willows Recreation Center.

Join businesses, community members, and supporters to exchange ideas for current and future events and programs supporting Lexington Park, MD.

Please share this with your contacts. All are welcome!

Willows Rec Center is at 46961 Bradley Blvd. in Lexington Park.

Learn more here or email [email protected].