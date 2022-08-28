Leonardtown’s A&E/Art Walk First Friday

First Fridays open up Leonardtown, MD, for a one-of-a-kind shopping and entertaining evening, and invite visitors to join in the fun! This Friday the town’s business community will be open for the Arts & Entertainment District/Art Walk First Friday All Weekend Celebration.

Enjoy a sidewalk art contest from 5 to 7:30 pm September 2, live music from the Higher Standards Jazz Trio in the Square from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, and the rescheduled Alice in Leonardtown Mural Ribbon Cutting and Movie Festival (planned activities include photos with Alice of Leonardtown, games with the Leonardtown White Rabbit character, kids’ crafts, golfing with pink flamingos courtesy of Above Par Golf, a family-friendly movie, food, and fun) from 7:30 to 10 pm. This event is in honor of the anniversary of Leonardtown’s designation as an A&E District.

Arts-related businesses will be open including the St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop will be open as well as New View FiberWorks, Fenwick St. Used Books & Music, Crazy for Ewe, Board & Brush Leonardtown, Wine & Design, and others.

Shops and restaurants will be open late for dining, desserts, and dancing at some locations. There will always be something for everyone of all ages and interests. Check the Leonardtown First Fridays Facebook page for details about specific events in downtown, midtown, and uptown as they are announced.

Come enjoy dinner at one of the many local restaurants, enjoy a drink from Social Coffeehouse or Antoinette’s Garden, explore the shops, and enjoy a sweet treat from Heritage Chocolates.

Visit www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com for a listing of shops and restaurants. Visitors are advised to contact desired locations for specific hours, COVID-19 safety guidelines, and event information.

A note of appreciation to the town of Leonardtown, Leonardtown commissioners, Leonardtown Business Association members, First Friday volunteers, and Platinum Sponsors (Berskshire Hathaway/McNelis Group Properties, The County Times, Leonardtown Chevy Buick GMC, Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, and Visit St. Mary’s) who all help to make First Fridays a wonderful community event.

North End Gallery at 41652 Fenwick St. will be open Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center.

