Legislative Proposals Sought from Citizens

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 · 2 Comments

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a joint meeting with members of the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 6 pm. The meeting will take place in the Commissioners Meeting Room inside the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider requests by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, as well as proposals from organizations and citizens for the enactment of legislation during the 2023 Regular Session of the Maryland General Assembly.

The form to submit a legislative proposal can be found online on the County Attorney page or here.

Monday, October 17, 2022, is the deadline to submit proposals to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to be considered at the Tuesday, December 13, 2022, joint meeting. Proponents will be provided an opportunity to be heard at the joint meeting. Please note that citizens can choose to submit proposals directly to the St. Mary’s County Delegation per their schedule.

Proposals should be submitted to:

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County

41770 Baldridge St.

P.O. Box 653

Leonardtown, MD 20650

[email protected]

and

Del. Matt Morgan

District 29A, St. Mary’s County

310 House Office Building

6 Bladen St.

Annapolis, MD 21401

[email protected].