Legislative Proposals Sought from Citizens
The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a joint meeting with members of the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 6 pm. The meeting will take place in the Commissioners Meeting Room inside the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider requests by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, as well as proposals from organizations and citizens for the enactment of legislation during the 2023 Regular Session of the Maryland General Assembly.
The form to submit a legislative proposal can be found online on the County Attorney page or here.
Monday, October 17, 2022, is the deadline to submit proposals to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to be considered at the Tuesday, December 13, 2022, joint meeting. Proponents will be provided an opportunity to be heard at the joint meeting. Please note that citizens can choose to submit proposals directly to the St. Mary’s County Delegation per their schedule.
Proposals should be submitted to:
Commissioners of St. Mary’s County
41770 Baldridge St.
P.O. Box 653
Leonardtown, MD 20650
and
Del. Matt Morgan
District 29A, St. Mary’s County
310 House Office Building
6 Bladen St.
Annapolis, MD 21401
Why isn’t contact info for Senator Bailey or Delegate Crosby listed?
I don’t know why Del. Morgan was selected as the contact, but in the past the leadership of the So Md. Delegation rotates and typically the upcoming fiscal year’s leader coordinates the legislative package. -VV