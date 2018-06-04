Learn More About AIRWorks

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, June 4, 2018

The Patuxent Partnership is hosting an educational event for participants to learn more about AIRWorks and Model-Based Systems Engineering. The event is planned for 8 to 10 am Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center.

Participants will learn how AIRWorks and Model-Based Systems Engineering are helping Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) more effectively meet the demands of the Naval Aviation Enterprise. The audience will hear from Rear Adm. Shane Gahagan, NAWCAD commander and NAVAIR assistant commander for Research and Engineering; Gerald Swift, AIRWorks director; and David Cohen, director of NAVAIR Systems Engineering Department.

The event is free for participants, but advance registration is required to allow the organizers to manage seating. Register here.

The agenda for the event includes a welcome at 8 am by Ms. Bonnie Green, the Executive Director of The Patuxent Partnership. A few minutes later, the opening remarks will be given by RADM Shane Gahagan, Commander of NAWCAD; Assistant Commander for Research and Engineering at NAVAIR. At 8:30 am Mr. Gerald Swift, Director of AIRWorks will speak and then at 9:15 am Mr. David Cohen of Systems Engineering Department at AIR-4.1 will speak on Model-Based Systems Engineering.

The higher education center is at 44219 Airport Road in California.

