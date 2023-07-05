Learn About Safe Food Handling

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Environmental Health Division will offer a free, introductory virtual class on safe food handling from 5 to 8pm July 12, 2023.

Every year, an estimated 48 million Americans get sick and more than 3,000 die from eating contaminated food. Taking food safety precautions when preparing, cooking, and consuming food products can reduce this risk. Even the most basic safe food handling practices, such as hand washing, cooking to required temperatures, and properly storing leftovers can prevent foodborne illness.

In the three-hour training, participants will learn about:

The health department’s role in local food safety

Foodborne illness

Effective cleaning methods to fight bacteria

Preventing cross contamination

Safe cooking practices

How to safely serve food

Food storage

The class is designed for those preparing food at home, in restaurants, or working at special events where food is served to the public.

Another virtual class will be offered from 9am to noon October 11, 2023.

For more information or to register, call 301-475-4321 or email [email protected].

Photo Credit: (Pexels.com photo by August de Richelieu)