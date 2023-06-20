Lawmakers Secure Funds for Mallows Bay Projects

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer joined Maryland’s US senators to announce a $5 million investment for Mallows Bay in Charles County.

The $5 million for Mallows Bay was part of a $2.6 billion investment in climate resilience projects across the country. This historic investment – provided through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – is part of President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda which supports communities and people on the frontlines of climate change, particularly Tribes and vulnerable populations, according to a news release from Rep. Hoyer and Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin.

The funding was made possible by the lawmakers’ work to pass the Inflation Reduction Act and provide $3.3 billion for NOAA. The grant will be used to support coastal resiliency and conservation projects that will help coastal communities adapt to changing climate conditions. The framework for the $2.6 billion includes funding for technical assistance for capacity building, transformational projects that help protect communities from storms and flooding, the creation of quality climate-related jobs, and improved delivery of climate services to communities and businesses.

“Our waters and coastal communities are a vital part of our state’s culture and economy, and we ought to do everything we can to protect them,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said. “That includes safeguarding them from the growing threats of the climate crisis. I was proud to work with Senators Cardin and Van Hollen to secure key funding to build climate-resilient infrastructure in Mallows Bay, a location not just designated as a National Marine Sanctuary but also a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation as well as the National Register of Historic Places. I will continue working with our Maryland delegation, the Regional Leadership Council, and the Biden-Harris administration to advance similar projects across the state and country and to ensure our Investing in America agenda is felt in every community across the country.”

Mallows Bay-Potomac River is an 18-square mile area of the tidal Potomac River, adjacent to Charles County, MD. Nearly 200 vessels spanning from the Revolutionary War through the present are found in the area, including the remains of the largest “Ghost Fleet” of World War I wooden steamships built for the US Emergency Fleet, which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Mallows Bay is largely undeveloped and has been identified as one of the most ecologically valuable natural areas in Maryland providing important habitat for fish and wildlife, including rare, threatened, and endangered species.

Mallows Bay-Potomac River was nominated to be a National Marine Sanctuary by former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley in September 2014, and was endorsed by a diverse coalition of local, state, regional, and national groups.

