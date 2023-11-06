Lawmakers Secure Funds for Energy Assistance Program

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer joined other Maryland lawmakers to announce $74,410,147 in US Department of Health and Human Services funding for the state’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The federal dollars, made possible in part by the lawmakers’ efforts to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help reduce costs associated with home energy bills, energy crises, weatherization, and energy-related repairs for low-income families to cool and heat their homes.

“Access to heat is a health and safety issue. With colder months approaching, these federal funds arrive at a critical time and will help ensure that Maryland families can stay safe and warm this winter,” the lawmakers said in a news release.

This year, Maryland’s LIHEAP received a boost of more than $1.8 million from the lawmakers’ passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provided $100 million to support homeowners in need nationwide for fiscal year 2024. The remainder of the funds were provided by the LIHEAP block grant program authorized by annual appropriations legislation and administered through the Office of Community Services at the Administration for Children and Families within the Department of Health and Human Services.

