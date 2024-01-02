Lawmakers Announce $13M for Coastal Restoration Projects

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer, along with other Maryland lawmakers, announced $12,901,800 in National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration funding for restoration and resiliency projects to improve coastal communities and their fish and wildlife habitats.

The funding was made available through the National Coastal Resilience Fund and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The federal funds will bolster climate resiliency and reduce the risks and devastating impacts of rising seas, coastal flooding, and intense storms in coastal areas and habitats.

Hoyer joined US Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen John Sarbanes and Kweisi Mfume in making the announcement.

“Climate change is an existential threat that affects every community, but coastal communities are particularly vulnerable,” the lawmakers said. “This funding will help Maryland communities implement comprehensive solutions to address issues like flooding and coastal erosion. Across the state, we’re investing in projects to restore and protect our shorelines and habitats and create more sustainable, resilient communities.”

The federal grants have been awarded to the following:

Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development Board, $2,428,200, for the Living Shoreline and Terrapin Habitat Restoration Near Naval Air Station Patuxent River

$2,428,200, for the Living Shoreline and Terrapin Habitat Restoration Near Naval Air Station Patuxent River Backyard Basecamp, $202,600, for Design and Permitting for Stream Daylighting and Restoration of Biddison Run in Baltimore City

Chesapeake Bay Foundation, $843,500, for Restoring Oyster Reefs and Improving Resilience in the Severn River through Community Engagement

Delmarva Resource Conservation and Development Council, $2,253,400, for Advancing Coastal Resilience through Salt Marsh Restoration in Coastal Bays

Dorchester County Council, $700,000, for Utilizing Living Shoreline Techniques to Reduce Erosion in the Hoopersville Village District

GreenTrust Alliance, $1,519,900, for the Final Design and Permitting for the Blossom Point Shoreline Stabilization Project

Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, $819,300, for Establishing a Nature-Based Resilience Pilot with the Annapolis Maritime Resilience Initiative

Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Restoration, $1,340,400, for the Restoration of an Urban Stream to Create a Holistic Stream, Wetland, and Shoreline Complex

South Baltimore Gateway Partnership, $1,294,500, for Designing the Smith Cove Environmental Justice Project

South Baltimore Gateway Partnership, $1,500,000, for Restoring Medstar Harbor Hospital Wetland and Shoreline

