Know Your Hurricane Evacuation Zone

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, August 6, 2023

Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30, 2023. St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Emergency Services encourages all community members to Know Your Zone.

What Is It? Know Your Zone is a new color-coded interactive map you can use to determine which storm evacuation zone you live in based upon your street address.

How Will It Help You? Knowing your zone will help you avoid unnecessary evacuation travel, thereby reducing highway congestion, easing overcrowding at local storm shelters, and boosting public safety.

How Do You Use It? Visit mdem.maryland.gov/Pages/know-your-zone-md.aspx and follow the directions.

Those interested can sign up for local emergency notifications here.