Kid-Friendly Fun at St. Clement’s

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, July 22, 2023

Join the St. Clement’s Island Museum for a free day of kid-friendly fun August 19 on the museum’s waterside lawn. Families can enjoy children’s activities including games, crafts, and outdoor fun.

Children’s Day at St. Clement’s Island Museum will be held from 11am to 2pm August 19, 2023. The museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point.

Call 301-769-2222 for more information or click here.