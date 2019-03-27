Junior Science Symposium Coming Up

The Patuxent Partnership is joining forces with St. Mary’s College of Maryland to host the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium Maryland Regional Competition.

The symposium will take place from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm March 30, 2019, at the college, located at 47645 College Drive in St. Mary’s City, Md. The event is free and open to the public.

The guest speaker for the event will be VADM Dean Peters, NAVAIR commander. Attendees can see presentations by students and enjoy campus tours while on the beautiful college grounds.

The Junior Science and Humanities Symposium is sponsored by the US Army, Navy, and Air Force. The event was created to promote original research and experimentation in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics at the high school level. Plus, the event publicly recognizes students for their outstanding achievements.

The symposium and others like it connect talented students, their teachers, and research professionals. By rewarding excellence in research, JSHS aims to widen the pool of trained, talented people who are prepared to conduct research and development vital to the future of the nation.

The Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, on both the regional and national level, is endorsed by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. The events are held during the academic year and reach more than 8,000 high school students and teachers throughout the US, Puerto Rico, and the Department of Defense Schools of Europe and the Pacific Rim. Students who compete at the national level must first participate in their regional symposia where they compete for selection to present at the national symposium each year.

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.