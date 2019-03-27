Junior Science Symposium Coming Up
The Patuxent Partnership is joining forces with St. Mary’s College of Maryland to host the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium Maryland Regional Competition.
The symposium will take place from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm March 30, 2019, at the college, located at 47645 College Drive in St. Mary’s City, Md. The event is free and open to the public.
The guest speaker for the event will be VADM Dean Peters, NAVAIR commander. Attendees can see presentations by students and enjoy campus tours while on the beautiful college grounds.
The Junior Science and Humanities Symposium is sponsored by the US Army, Navy, and Air Force. The event was created to promote original research and experimentation in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics at the high school level. Plus, the event publicly recognizes students for their outstanding achievements.
About The Patuxent Partnership
TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.
To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.