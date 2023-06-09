June 13 Seminar: Hunt for St. Inigoes Fort

Join the St. Mary’s County Library for an archaeological seminar, “The Hunt for St. Inigoes Fort,” on recent projects in and around Southern Maryland.

The presentation will address the various theories about the fort and various ways people have searched for the fort over time. While the fort was important in early colonial history of the Chesapeake, very little is known about it today.

It will be presented by Craig Lukezic, cultural resource manager at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 7:30pm June 13 at the Leonardtown Library in Meeting Room 2. Register here to attend.

From www.northamericanforts.com:

St. Ignatius Fort

(1644 – 1655), Beachville

A fort was erected on Fort Point after the original St. Mary’s fort fell into disrepair. It was later destroyed by Protestant Virginians (mostly former Marylanders) who opposed Catholic rule under the Calvert regime of Maryland. Also known as St. Inigoes Fort. Located at Fort Point on the St. Mary’s River, at NAS Patuxent River – Webster Field Annex.