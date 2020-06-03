June 10 New Date for Bailey-Crosby Webinar

Join The Patuxent Partnership for a webinar at 9 am Wednesday, June 10, to hear what is happening in Southern Maryland from Sen. Jack Bailey and Del. Brian Crosby. The webinar had originally been planned June 4.

The legislators will provide general updates as well as those related to impacts of COVID-19. Both Sen. Bailey and Del. Crosby have been proactive in keeping the community informed on updates from Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon.

Register here.

TPP is also handling registration for a smART Collaboration Working Group three-part webinar series. The webinars will begin June 9. Other sessions will be offered June 16 and July 14.

Adapt. Respond. Thrive. The ART of Collaboration: Connecting and Contributing to Community in Crisis.

In response to COVID-19, self-forming teams in Southern Maryland are demonstrating the spirited collaboration and adaptive thinking that are hallmarks of innovative communities. Join TPP for a webinar series that takes lessons from these teams to unleash the talent and resources of all who want to help Southern Maryland thrive, in this crisis and beyond it.

In the first webinar, Innovating in Crisis, you’ll hear three local success stories of collaboration and innovation to support those on the frontlines and others in crisis.

Attendees will share and discover additional community needs. Matt Scassero, director of the UMD UAS Test Site, and Kevin Switick, CEO of AVIAN, will host each the webinar from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Learn more and register here.

