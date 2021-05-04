Join SBDC Govt. Contracting Series

Join the Maryland Small Business Development Center Southern Region for its monthly Government Contracting Series from 3 to 5 pm on the first Thursday of the month. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.

Register via Zoom here.

Various topics will be addressed.

May 6 — Now That I Have the Contract, Now What?

June 3 — Marketing to the Government

July 1 — Doing Government Contracting in Maryland

August 5 — Doing Business With the Military

The series focuses on Socioeconomically Disadvantaged Business Programs.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.