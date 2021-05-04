Join SBDC Govt. Contracting Series
Join the Maryland Small Business Development Center Southern Region for its monthly Government Contracting Series from 3 to 5 pm on the first Thursday of the month. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.
Various topics will be addressed.
May 6 — Now That I Have the Contract, Now What?
June 3 — Marketing to the Government
July 1 — Doing Government Contracting in Maryland
August 5 — Doing Business With the Military
The series focuses on Socioeconomically Disadvantaged Business Programs.
About The Patuxent Partnership
The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.
