JobSource Offering Entrepreneurship Class

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 2, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Southern Maryland JobSource will offer an eight-week entrepreneurship class on navigating the challenges of starting and managing a business. Classes are set to begin in April.

Southern Maryland JobSource provides a range of assistance to job seekers and businesses.

The program provides local businesses with support in the areas of labor recruitment and development, work-based training, and human resources consulting.

JobSource connects business owners with tools like the Maryland Workforce Exchange. It also offers in-house, on-the-job training, and customized training, among other services.

For more information, call 240-682-6928 or email [email protected].