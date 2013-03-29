January 9, 2017

JefClarkArt Presents the ‘Where in the World?’ Quiz

Intrepid, worldwide photographer Jeffrey Clark – best known to Lex Leader readers as JefClarkArt – is launching a photographic identification challenge series in the Lexington Park Leader.

Beginning today and running every other Friday, Mr. Clark will present an original photograph of an unidentified scene, or perhaps only a snippet of a scene. He asks readers to identify where in the world it is.

Most of the photos appearing in the Where in the World Challenge will be glimpses of the Southern Maryland region surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River. There will be a heavy concentration on Lexington Park, Maryland, and there may be one of two scenes from the nation’s capital, just up the road. All will be scenes easily observed but perhaps not immediately identifiable. Now and again, there will be a total ringer.

Mr. Clark will consider guesses posted in the comments section below each contest post right up until the day before the next photo appears. A new challenge photo will appear bi-weekly with a link to the answer to the prior week’s challenge.

And now, for this week’s challenge:

Where in the World Contest 1

Write your guess in the comments below.

Visit JefClarkArt to browse Mr. Clark’s repertoire. Or visit his constantly updating Flickr spotlight located at the bottom of this page.

Comments
52 Responses to “JefClarkArt Presents the ‘Where in the World?’ Quiz”
  1. Moose says:
    March 29, 2013 at 6:09 am

    Located down Great Mills road. You know, that Dump that should have been torn down years ago, like the one beside it.

  2. Isabella says:
    March 29, 2013 at 8:49 am

    old gas station at the corner of Great Mills Road and Chancellors Run

  3. Jim says:
    March 29, 2013 at 9:48 am

    Just past the trailer park on Great Mills Road where you turn on to Chancellors Run. I filled up last week. What a deal.

  4. Tom Goodwin says:
    March 29, 2013 at 9:54 am

    I agree with Isabella

  5. David says:
    March 29, 2013 at 9:55 am

    I am certain this gas station has been turned into a museum for at those prices it cannot be in operation today…also “Power” gas?

  6. Ree Ree says:
    March 29, 2013 at 10:14 am

    Isabela is right!

  7. Margaret says:
    March 29, 2013 at 10:16 am

    A closed gas station

  8. Michelle says:
    March 29, 2013 at 10:19 am

    Isabella has it right.

  9. don hawkins says:
    March 29, 2013 at 10:26 am

    I’d like to see those prices again.

  10. HD says:
    March 29, 2013 at 10:33 am

    2001

  11. Conan French says:
    March 29, 2013 at 10:36 am

    It must be a picture of 2001 with prices like that.

  12. Helene says:
    March 29, 2013 at 10:37 am

    Isabella is spot on.

  13. Vivian says:
    March 29, 2013 at 10:48 am

    The closed gas station near St. Mary’s College.

  14. Renny says:
    March 29, 2013 at 10:50 am

    I think I’ll go with Isabella. Wish those were still the prices!

  15. Moose says:
    March 29, 2013 at 11:01 am

    Yes, those were the prices when Obama came into office. Ever since then, they have gone up. Many You Tube videos out there from Obama & Hillary, blaming the GOP. Look at me now, they are in office, prices have never stopped rising since.

    Oh wait, you don’t care about this, only where it is located. That was my first response though.

    Sorry, you got me started……you picked a good first photo.

  16. Linda says:
    March 29, 2013 at 11:06 am

    I have to agree with Isabella.

  17. Angelina says:
    March 29, 2013 at 11:10 am

    I was thinking it was more like 1986…..

  18. Andrew says:
    March 29, 2013 at 11:23 am

    great prices!!

  19. Easy Ed says:
    March 29, 2013 at 11:28 am

    I have no clue. I am not old enough to have been around when gas was that low.

  20. Elizabeth says:
    March 29, 2013 at 11:45 am

    When in heaven’s name was this picture taken. Jeff Clark is not that old, either.

  21. Bill says:
    March 29, 2013 at 12:54 pm

    Jeff is old enough to remember gas at 25 cents a gallon!

  22. Jerrold says:
    March 29, 2013 at 1:11 pm

    I remember gas at 37 cents a gallon. Anyway, I think this is a museum piece, not an actual gas station.

  23. Ann Hoover says:
    March 29, 2013 at 1:35 pm

    I think this sign was at a closed, run-down gas station at the corner of Chancellor’s Run Road and Great Mills Road.

    Can’t wait to see the answer!

  24. Moose says:
    March 29, 2013 at 1:38 pm

    Obviously no one reads the comments below before they post.

  25. Stephen says:
    March 29, 2013 at 2:32 pm

    Chancellor’s Run and Great Mills Road. Do the correct answers get a free fill up?

  26. Lance le Rocque says:
    March 29, 2013 at 3:22 pm

    What a brilliant concept this contest is! Go for it, LexLeader and JefClarkArt!

  27. Bill says:
    March 29, 2013 at 3:24 pm

    I agree with Isabella, because Tom does, and he is never wrong. Either that or Xanadu.

  28. Randy Minter says:
    March 29, 2013 at 3:47 pm

    Near the Food Lion across from the barbecue place-sorry, live in NC.

  29. Anonymous says:
    March 29, 2013 at 3:56 pm

    A bar in arlington

  30. Anonymous says:
    March 29, 2013 at 4:17 pm

    Great (or maybe Grate) Mills Road, Lex Park

  31. Marybeth Paterson says:
    March 29, 2013 at 4:18 pm

    I want to agree with Tom agreeing with Isabella because this may be right! But, I wish it was one Route 1, in Rehoboth Beach, DE! Went to your site, your pics are great!

  32. cbphd says:
    March 29, 2013 at 5:22 pm

    The picture is brilliant because it could be in “Anywhere, USA” taken at that lucky time, not so long ago, when gas was in the $1.50 range.

  33. Steven Puckett says:
    March 29, 2013 at 5:46 pm

    Agree with Tom Goodwin

  34. Ms. Martini says:
    March 29, 2013 at 6:56 pm

    Is Lance LaRoque a real person?

  35. Dena Kahn says:
    March 29, 2013 at 8:47 pm

    I second cbphd’s guess. A brilliant photo of Anytown, USA!

  36. James Paterson says:
    March 29, 2013 at 10:46 pm

    I agree with isabella

  37. Rob Holder says:
    March 30, 2013 at 2:39 am

    Judging from the gas prices, I’d guess it’s not in Denmark..

  38. Gay Brittain says:
    March 30, 2013 at 7:48 am

    The picture is the old gas station across from Great Mills high school

  39. Barbara says:
    March 30, 2013 at 9:11 am

    Of course, most everyone knew it was the old gas station on Great Mills Road & Chancellors Run Road, but I was disappointed to see all the comments before I had a chance to put in my answer.

  40. Paula says:
    March 30, 2013 at 9:16 am

    Don’t know, except that it’s not in Virginia!

  41. Robert Mandel says:
    March 30, 2013 at 10:01 am

    Where in the world? At those prices, Mars!

  42. johnpmason says:
    March 30, 2013 at 12:28 pm

    Must be near a place Jef loves!

  43. Sara says:
    March 31, 2013 at 10:42 am

    Yes, Lance Le Rocque is a real person. I know him personally.

  44. sherri says:
    March 31, 2013 at 5:43 pm

    It’s from the movie back to the future– when they went back. . . way back!

  45. dick blair says:
    March 31, 2013 at 11:20 pm

    sign unearthed at the St. Mary’s archeological dig dating from the late 1600’s

  46. Larry O'Brien says:
    April 1, 2013 at 9:11 am

    Portal to the Age of Innocence, when we all thought gas was expensive and global warming was a hippie fad.

  47. Jack says:
    April 1, 2013 at 4:13 pm

    I agree with Tom Goodwin who agrees with Isabella!

  48. cbphd says:
    April 1, 2013 at 5:12 pm

    Looks like Texas to me!

  49. Gay Dalzell says:
    April 2, 2013 at 7:44 pm

    wish I knew…fill er up!

  50. leslie says:
    April 3, 2013 at 3:01 am

    i guess old mill road?

  51. Timmie Jensen says:
    April 3, 2013 at 10:12 am

    Not in Charles County

  52. Cindy says:
    April 3, 2013 at 11:00 am

    Please reveal the location before the gas runs out! Seriously.

