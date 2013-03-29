JefClarkArt Presents the ‘Where in the World?’ Quiz

Intrepid, worldwide photographer Jeffrey Clark – best known to Lex Leader readers as JefClarkArt – is launching a photographic identification challenge series in the Lexington Park Leader.

Beginning today and running every other Friday, Mr. Clark will present an original photograph of an unidentified scene, or perhaps only a snippet of a scene. He asks readers to identify where in the world it is.

Most of the photos appearing in the Where in the World Challenge will be glimpses of the Southern Maryland region surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River. There will be a heavy concentration on Lexington Park, Maryland, and there may be one of two scenes from the nation’s capital, just up the road. All will be scenes easily observed but perhaps not immediately identifiable. Now and again, there will be a total ringer.

Mr. Clark will consider guesses posted in the comments section below each contest post right up until the day before the next photo appears. A new challenge photo will appear bi-weekly with a link to the answer to the prior week’s challenge.

And now, for this week’s challenge:

