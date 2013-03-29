JefClarkArt Presents the ‘Where in the World?’ Quiz
Intrepid, worldwide photographer Jeffrey Clark – best known to Lex Leader readers as JefClarkArt – is launching a photographic identification challenge series in the Lexington Park Leader.
Beginning today and running every other Friday, Mr. Clark will present an original photograph of an unidentified scene, or perhaps only a snippet of a scene. He asks readers to identify where in the world it is.
Most of the photos appearing in the Where in the World Challenge will be glimpses of the Southern Maryland region surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River. There will be a heavy concentration on Lexington Park, Maryland, and there may be one of two scenes from the nation’s capital, just up the road. All will be scenes easily observed but perhaps not immediately identifiable. Now and again, there will be a total ringer.
Mr. Clark will consider guesses posted in the comments section below each contest post right up until the day before the next photo appears. A new challenge photo will appear bi-weekly with a link to the answer to the prior week’s challenge.
And now, for this week’s challenge:
Write your guess in the comments below.
Visit JefClarkArt to browse Mr. Clark’s repertoire. Or visit his constantly updating Flickr spotlight located at the bottom of this page.
Located down Great Mills road. You know, that Dump that should have been torn down years ago, like the one beside it.
old gas station at the corner of Great Mills Road and Chancellors Run
Just past the trailer park on Great Mills Road where you turn on to Chancellors Run. I filled up last week. What a deal.
I agree with Isabella
I am certain this gas station has been turned into a museum for at those prices it cannot be in operation today…also “Power” gas?
Isabela is right!
A closed gas station
Isabella has it right.
I’d like to see those prices again.
2001
It must be a picture of 2001 with prices like that.
Isabella is spot on.
The closed gas station near St. Mary’s College.
I think I’ll go with Isabella. Wish those were still the prices!
Yes, those were the prices when Obama came into office. Ever since then, they have gone up. Many You Tube videos out there from Obama & Hillary, blaming the GOP. Look at me now, they are in office, prices have never stopped rising since.
Oh wait, you don’t care about this, only where it is located. That was my first response though.
Sorry, you got me started……you picked a good first photo.
I have to agree with Isabella.
I was thinking it was more like 1986…..
great prices!!
I have no clue. I am not old enough to have been around when gas was that low.
When in heaven’s name was this picture taken. Jeff Clark is not that old, either.
Jeff is old enough to remember gas at 25 cents a gallon!
I remember gas at 37 cents a gallon. Anyway, I think this is a museum piece, not an actual gas station.
I think this sign was at a closed, run-down gas station at the corner of Chancellor’s Run Road and Great Mills Road.
Can’t wait to see the answer!
Obviously no one reads the comments below before they post.
Chancellor’s Run and Great Mills Road. Do the correct answers get a free fill up?
What a brilliant concept this contest is! Go for it, LexLeader and JefClarkArt!
I agree with Isabella, because Tom does, and he is never wrong. Either that or Xanadu.
Near the Food Lion across from the barbecue place-sorry, live in NC.
A bar in arlington
Great (or maybe Grate) Mills Road, Lex Park
I want to agree with Tom agreeing with Isabella because this may be right! But, I wish it was one Route 1, in Rehoboth Beach, DE! Went to your site, your pics are great!
The picture is brilliant because it could be in “Anywhere, USA” taken at that lucky time, not so long ago, when gas was in the $1.50 range.
Agree with Tom Goodwin
Is Lance LaRoque a real person?
I second cbphd’s guess. A brilliant photo of Anytown, USA!
I agree with isabella
Judging from the gas prices, I’d guess it’s not in Denmark..
The picture is the old gas station across from Great Mills high school
Of course, most everyone knew it was the old gas station on Great Mills Road & Chancellors Run Road, but I was disappointed to see all the comments before I had a chance to put in my answer.
Don’t know, except that it’s not in Virginia!
Where in the world? At those prices, Mars!
Must be near a place Jef loves!
Yes, Lance Le Rocque is a real person. I know him personally.
It’s from the movie back to the future– when they went back. . . way back!
sign unearthed at the St. Mary’s archeological dig dating from the late 1600’s
Portal to the Age of Innocence, when we all thought gas was expensive and global warming was a hippie fad.
I agree with Tom Goodwin who agrees with Isabella!
Looks like Texas to me!
wish I knew…fill er up!
i guess old mill road?
Not in Charles County
Please reveal the location before the gas runs out! Seriously.