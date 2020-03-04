The Old Jail Museum, a popular landmark in downtown Leonardtown, will be open during Leonardtown First Fridays, from 5 to 8 pm beginning Friday, March 6, 2020.

Visitors are encouraged to tour the unique historic site while enjoying the Leonardtown First Friday festivities that evening. Staff will be available to showcase the Old Jail and its interesting story.

A special exhibit regarding Benjamin Hance, a young African-American man who was held at the Old Jail in 1887 and later killed by a local mob, will be on display during this opening. Mr. Hance is the only documented lynching victim recorded in St. Mary’s County.

The Old Jail Museum is also looking for volunteers who would like to spend some time staffing and giving tours at the Old Jail for the upcoming year. The historic site will be expanding operating hours to better accommodate visitors, so new volunteers are needed to staff the location. Training will be provided.

The Old Jail Museum is at 41625 Court House Drive in Leonardtown, MD 20650, on the grounds of the courthouse in downtown Leonardtown, a short walk from the Square.

For more information about volunteering at the Old Jail, contact Karen Stone, manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, at 301-769-3235 or karen.stone@stmarysmd.com.

