Iran Deploys Warships to Gulf of Aden

Posted by Java Joe on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Iran deploys two warships to Gulf of Aden, located between the Arabian Peninsula and Africa, reports Navy Times. Ships must pass through it when transiting the Suez Canal. Iranian state TV said the destroyer Sahand carries surface-to-surface missiles, air defense systems, and torpedoes; the supply ship Kharg has a helicopter pad and serves a logistical role.

Pentagon sees “no major concerns” with Raytheon-United Technologies merger, reports Defense One. DoD’s top weapons buyer, Ellen Lord, gave a stamp of approval to what will be the second-largest defense and aerospace company ever.

Navy quietly ends climate change task force, reversing an Obama administration initiative, reports Navy Times. Navy officials told E&E News, which initially reported the termination of the program, that the task force’s mission was one that was “no longer needed.” The DoD issued its report on national security implications of climate change in 2015.

Six major Navy commands now use cloud-based system for financial and supply management, reports USNI News, following a 10-month program replacing a server-based system. The Navy ERP migration to cloud computing is part of a larger three-year, $100-million effort to upgrade Navy computing systems.

Shaw AFB pauses operations amid a series of suicides, reports Air Force Times. The South Carolina base is taking several days off for a Resilience Tactical Pause, following the suicides of three Shaw airmen. The day is intended to foster continued conversations between airmen, command teams, and others about how to support airmen.

Iran’s Rouhani rules out talks with US until sanctions lifted, President Hassan Rouhani responded to President Donald Trump saying he would meet his Iranian counterpart to try to end a nuclear standoff, reports Reuters. Iran will not talk to the United States until all sanctions imposed on Tehran are lifted, Mr. Rouhani said. Iran was always ready to hold talks. “But first the US should act by lifting all illegal, unjust, and unfair sanctions imposed on Iran.”

South Korea’s exit from intelligence-sharing pact with Japan will complicate defense, reports Stars and Stripes. The United States stepped up criticism of South Korea’s withdrawal from a military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan, warning it will complicate defense and “increase risk to US forces.”

Unable to sue the Army for medical malpractice, this retired soldier is now fighting the VA for benefits, reports Military Times. Retired Sgt. 1st Class Barbara Ospina is partially paralyzed, in debilitating pain, and confined to a wheelchair for almost all of her day. Her condition is the result of malpractice at the hands of military medicine, according to claims she made to the Department of Veterans Affairs, but she is paying out of pocket for a caregiver to help her bathe, dress, and prepare meals, because the VA has denied her request for caregiver assistance.

Russia reveals radiation details, reports Navy Times. Russia’s state weather and environment monitoring agency reported a brief spike in radioactivity following a mysterious explosion at the navy’s testing range that has fueled fears of increased radiation levels.

Col. Kathryn Spletstoser presents her case against Gen. John Hyten in Marine Corps Times. “I am an active-duty Army soldier who serves honorably today. I served two deployments in Afghanistan and two more in Iraq. I have also been publicly smeared for reporting I was sexually assaulted by a general officer.”

Japan says North Korea is developing warheads to penetrate missile defenses, reports Reuters. Pyongyang appears to be developing warheads to penetrate a ballistic missile shield defending Japan, the country’s defense chief said on Tuesday, pointing to the irregular trajectories of the latest missiles launched by North Korea.

Army raises max re-up bonuses to $80K for certain jobs, reports Army Times. The Army is offering ever larger bonuses to soldiers reenlisting under its selective retention bonus program to fill critical career fields with the right talent beginning Sept. 9, according to MILPER message 19-261.

Bob Waxman’s legacy lives on at Webster Field, reports The Bay Net. Known for his benevolence and leadership throughout his career as a civil engineer, Bob Waxman passed away Aug. 8 at age 93. An easily recognizable figure in the community, Waxman’s greatest legacy can be found tucked away in St. Inigoes, where he devoted countless hours into developing the Webster Outlying Field Annex.

Contacts:

CDM Federal Programs Corp., Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded a not-to-exceed $49,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for services to support the Navy’s public works business line. The work to be performed includes, but is not limited to, the following type of services: evaluate, analyze, development of plans, standard operating and maintenance procedures, and recommend improvements for utility management; utility operation and maintenance; electric and steam production; electric and steam distribution; natural gas distribution; water and wastewater treatment; water distribution; wastewater collection; utility privatization and out-sourcing; cybersecurity and control systems; advanced metering; energy management; energy security; energy and water conservation; project financing; utility regulation; utility rate making and analysis; commodity and service pricing and procurement; supply and demand practices; market design; and fuel sourcing. No task orders are being issued at this time. Work will be performed primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic area of responsibility, and the term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of August 2024. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,000 are obligated on this award and expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with four proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-19-D-2012).

Phoenix International Holdings Inc., Largo, Maryland, is awarded a $37,775,336 cost-plus-fixed fee bridge contract for Submarine Rescue Operations Maintenance contractor. The contractor is responsible for providing appropriate and sufficient personnel and services necessary for the mobilization, operation, storage, logistic support, repair and maintenance of the submarine rescue systems. The contractor will provide appropriate and sufficient personnel and services necessary to mobilize and operate the submarine rescue systems that support the response requirements. The contractor is responsible to ensure the Navy’s submarine rescue systems are maintained in a high state of readiness to support a rapid worldwide deployment on a 24-hour-per-day, 7-day-a week basis. This contract includes one option, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $40,828,728. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be complete by June 2020. If the option is exercised, work will continue through August 2020. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,100,000 will be obligated at the time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-4307).

DynCorp International LLC, McLean, Virginia, is awarded a $27,079,693 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operations support (BOS) services at Naval and Defense Intelligence Agency Facilities in Washington, District of Columbia; Maryland; and Virginia. The BOS services to be performed include: general information, management and administration, supply services, facility management, facility investment, custodial, pest control, integrated solid waste management, grounds maintenance and landscaping, pavement clearance, and utility management, chiller plant, and transportation services. The maximum dollar value including the base period and six option periods is $173,819,122. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia (54%); Maryland (32%); and Virginia (14%), and is expected to be completed by May 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $23,355,530 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with six proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-19-D-2013).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $50,871,700 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for production, integration, fielding, and training of the Huntsman secure network radio. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone, Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-19-D-0041).

DLT Solutions, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $15,928,239 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of multiple Red Hat software items. Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Aug, 23, 2021. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $15,928,239 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56JSR-19-F-0117).

Packet Forensics LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded a $10,000,000 modification (P00004) to previously awarded HR0011-18-C-0056 for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Harnessing Autonomy for Countering Cyberadversary Systems (HACCS) research project. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $21,200,000 from $11,200,000. Work will be performed at Virginia Beach, Virginia, with an expected completion date of August 2020. Fiscal 2019 research and development funds in the amount of $10,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

