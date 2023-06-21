‘Into the Woods’ Next Play at Three Notch
The Newtowne Players will perform “Into the Woods” from June 30 through July 23 at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park.
James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece … and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.
The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
One of Mr. Sondheim’s most popular works, “Into the Woods” is a musically sophisticated show with the opportunity to feature actors adept at dark comedy. Designers will especially enjoy highlighting the fantastical elements of this magical word.
The play is not recommended for young children.
The show will run Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3:30pm.
Tickets are $18 for adults $18; $15 for special discount groups; $13 for children 6-11; free for children younger than 5. Order tickets here.
The theater is at 21744 South Coral Drive.
Cast:
- Narrator/Mysterious Man – Aiden Cleary Davis
- Cinderella – Rachel Taylor
- Jack – Jay McKulka
- Jack’s Mother – Sarah Gravelle
- Milky White – Piper Philyaw
- Baker – Erich Engel
- Baker’s Wife – Becky Kuhn
- Cinderella’s Stepmother – D’Manda Martini
- Florinda – Shelby Tyler
- Lucinda – Marina Broome-Eason
- Cinderella’s Father – Michael Waters
- Little Red Riding Hood – Pateley Bongiorni
- Witch – Angela Garcia-Clark
- Cinderella’s Mother/Granny – Shannon Obedoza
- Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf – Brandon Maher
- Rapunzel – Phoebe Kammerer
- Rapunzel’s Prince – Anthony Richardson
- Steward – Luke Rowe
Production Team:
- Director: Beth Sanford
- Music Director: Hunter Martin
- Assistant Director: Emma Thompson
- Producer: Jeff Maher
- Stage Manager: Brittainy North
- Assistant Stage Manager: TBD
- Lighting Design: Brandon Maher
- Sound Design: TBD
- Set Design: Meg PughProperties Design: TBD
- Costume Design: Kristina Faison