Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, August 29, 2019

Internships are the best way for young students to gain experience in just about any field. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division is offering an Internship Fair from noon to 7 pm Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. The fair will be held at University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, formerly known as the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, located at 44219 Airport Road, in California. The event is being publicized by The Patuxent Partnership.

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, or NAWCAD, offers exciting and challenging careers with the opportunity to innovate and be on the leading edge of technological advances in defense systems. NAWCAD employees provide American sailors and Marines with the capabilities they need to accomplish their missions and get back home safely. All of that comes together at NAWCAD.

A variety of internship opportunities are available, for several different disciplines.

Engineers

Electrical, Mechanical, Chemical

Materials and Metallurgical

Computer

Industrial and Manufacturing

Aerospace

Metrology and more

Scientists

Cyber Security

Math, Physics, Chemistry

Data/Info Systems

Industrial and Manufacturing

Psychology and more

Participants at the Internship Fair should come dressed for success and ready for on-site interviews.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

