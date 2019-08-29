Internship Fair Coming to NAWCAD
Internships are the best way for young students to gain experience in just about any field. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division is offering an Internship Fair from noon to 7 pm Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. The fair will be held at University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, formerly known as the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, located at 44219 Airport Road, in California. The event is being publicized by The Patuxent Partnership.
Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, or NAWCAD, offers exciting and challenging careers with the opportunity to innovate and be on the leading edge of technological advances in defense systems. NAWCAD employees provide American sailors and Marines with the capabilities they need to accomplish their missions and get back home safely. All of that comes together at NAWCAD.
A variety of internship opportunities are available, for several different disciplines.
Engineers
- Electrical, Mechanical, Chemical
- Materials and Metallurgical
- Computer
- Industrial and Manufacturing
- Aerospace
- Metrology and more
Scientists
- Cyber Security
- Math, Physics, Chemistry
- Data/Info Systems
- Industrial and Manufacturing
- Psychology and more
Participants at the Internship Fair should come dressed for success and ready for on-site interviews.
About The Patuxent Partnership
The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.
To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.