Interns Learn About Careers in Law Enforcement

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, June 24, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Four college students have begun their summer internships with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The interns, all residents of St. Mary’s County, have aspirations of a career in law enforcement.

They are Thomas Sheehan of the University of South Carolina, Anna Holmes of York College of Pennsylvania, Matthew Kwitowski of St. Vincent College in Pennslyvania, and Kirsten Butchko of the College of Southern Maryland.

St. Mary’s Sheriff Tim Cameron and civilian administrator Pam McKay kicked off the intern orientation by welcoming the new interns to the sheriff’s office, prior to their tour of headquarters in early June. In his remarks, Cameron emphasized the significance of the intern opportunity and addressed the rewards of a career in law enforcement. He then encouraged each intern to be inquisitive and to learn about all aspects of the sheriff’s office, including the varied duties of officers and staff.

The interns will spend ten weeks rotating between the office’s five divisions. The internship allows the students to gain a comprehensive view of all the divisions within the sheriff’s office. Although the opportunity is unpaid, interns learn valuable skills which will make them more marketable to employers after graduation.

The sheriff’s office will begin accepting applications for summer 2018 internships in February. Any questions about future sessions should be addressed to Ms. McKay at Pam.McKay@stmarysmd.com.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653