Installation Ceremony Set for CSM’s President

The College of Southern Maryland‘s Presidential Installation Ceremony for Dr. Maureen Murphy will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at the La Plata Campus Fine Arts Center (FA Building) at 8730 Mitchell Road.

Dr. Murphy will be installed as CSM’s fifth president. A reception to follow the ceremony in the campus’ inner courtyard. Dr. Murphy invites guests to donate canned goods to CSM’s Hawk Feeder project to help address students’ food insecurities. For more information about the installation ceremony, visit the college’s website or call 301-934-7602.

President of the College of Southern Maryland since July 1, 2017, Dr. Murphy has been connected with community colleges for nearly 30 years including a decade as a community college president.

Most recently, Dr. Murphy served as president of Brookdale Community College, a multi-campus community college in New Jersey, where she forged partnerships with community organizations, school districts, business and industry, donors, and other higher education institutions. Among her initiatives were developing early college high school programs, launching a College Promise program for free tuition for all qualified graduates and spearheading a Minority Male Conference to support the academic achievement of minority male students.

Before her appointment at Brookdale in 2012, she served as president of San Jacinto College South in Houston, Texas, and as vice president at both Rappahannock Community College and Wytheville Community College in Virginia.

Dr. Murphy began her career teaching English at St. Louis Community College-Meramec, where she later served as a dean. Murphy has been an active member of the American Association for Women in Community Colleges since 1995, and has served on the national board including two years as president since 2007.

She has received numerous awards including the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction by Phi Theta Kappa, the Distinguished Corporate Leadership Award by the Greater Red Bank NAACP and the Carolyn DesJardins CEO of the Year Award by AAWCC. Currently, Dr. Murphy is on the board of directors for the American Association of Community Colleges, the national organization representing more than 1,100 colleges.

Murphy earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Louisville, her master’s degree in English from the University of Missouri – Columbia, and her doctorate in American studies from Saint Louis University.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.